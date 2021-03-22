Gov’t Lifts Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Kapedo After Peace Was Restored

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i has directed the lifting of the 6.00 pm to 6.00 am curfew in Kapedo that has lasted for 30 days, after successful restoration of peace and normalcy in the area.

In a statement, Dr Matiang’i said the government will retain the 10.00 pm to 4.00 am nationwide curfew in line with the Presidential Directives on the Revised Covid-19 Containment Measures.

“Roadblocks within Kapedo area will be retained but humanitarian assistance shall be facilitated by

security officers to ensure that it reaches the targeted beneficiaries,” said Matiang’i.

He said that 53 firearms have been recovered through the efforts of security teams; the chiefs, peace committees, inter-faith groups and the elders through high-level engagements with the illegal firearm holders.

“Cattle rustling, banditry and general lawlessness have been brought under control. Learning, and other socio-economic activities have also now resumed. The Government’s comprehensive and multi-faceted responses to insecurity and lawlessness continue to dramatically change the security landscape within the region and beyond,” he added.

He said that peace was achieved through collaborative partnerships with various State and Non State agencies, including the National and County Governments, Private Sector and Civil Society.

“We wish to acknowledge the support given by the County Governments of Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo and Samburu for the peace initiatives in the Region, particularly to Prof. (John) Lonyang’apuo, the Governor of West Pokot who studiously scaled up peace activities, appealing for peaceful co-existence and the integrated provision of livelihoods as a means of restoration of peace in the region,” he added

Matiang’i said that the government will maintain strong operational patrols within the area.

“As the area remains under close surveillance, I wish to reiterate that the Government will not hesitate to re-impose curfew measures should there be any further escalation of tensions,” he added.

