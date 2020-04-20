Gov’t Launches 100-bed Capacity Quarantine Centre For Health Care Providers

The government on Monday launched a quarantine facility for health care providers in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation and AMREF.

Addressing the press at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the 100-bed capacity centre will offer all the frontliners in the fight against coronavirus health care services.

The government, the CS added, will foot all the bills.

Rockefeller Foundation MD of the Africa regional office William Asiko, also present during the event, pledged his support in Kenya’s fight against the novel COVID-19.

“In just under two weeks we have been able to come and support your strategic fight against Covid-19. We will not tire, we promise to stand by you the government,” Asiko said.

On her part, President of the Kenya Medical Association Jacqueline Kitulu, said they have set up “weekly debriefings to ensure health care workers get psychological support.”

Further, she argued medics to test for the respiratory disease for the sake of their patients and families.

During his daily briefing, CS Kagwe also noted that the ministry has so far distributed 4,759 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and 237,047 assorted components (Goggles, surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, gowns, rubber boots and shoe covers).

“We have also trained30,000 healthcare workers and training is still ongoing. The target is to re-sensitize 100,000 more in the next few weeks,” he said.

CS Kagwe also told reporters that 2 more people had been discharged after making a full recovery.

One of the patients was a doctor. The two cases brings the number of recovered cases to 69.

Kenya so far has 281 cases of coronavirus with 11 new cases confirmed today. 7 cases are from Mombasa while 4 are from Nairobi.

The number of fatalities still stands at 14.

