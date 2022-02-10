Kenyans Who Sat for KCSE Between 2000 & 2021 Get Second Chance To Apply for KUCCPS Programs

The government is offering Kenyans who sat for their secondary school national exams between 2000 and 2021 a second chance to pursue their dream courses.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) announced on Thursday that Kenyans, who missed a college placement opportunity, now have a chance to apply for government-sponsored courses in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Interested candidates have been urged to apply by February 20, 2022.

“Did you sit the KCSE exam between 2000 and 2021 and haven’t been placed by KUCCPS to undertake a TVET course? Our portal is now open for applications. Apply for a chance to pursue your career of choice under government sponsorship,” KUCCPS said in a statement.

Read: Over 6,000 Students Placed in TVETs After Snubbing Universities

“The ongoing TVET course application is open to anyone who sat KCSE last year (2021) up to 2000, provided one has never been selected to join a college by KUCCPS.”

#TVET placement application now open! Do you wish to join a TVET college under government sponsorship in the May 2022 intake? The application is now open! Log in to https://t.co/6ssPlKDgdD and apply before February 20, 2022.#LeavingNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/C5zzzhkNic — The Placement Service (@KUCCPS_Official) February 9, 2022

Read Also: Here Are The Most Sought-after Universities by 2020 KCSE Candidates

Interested candidates can apply for diploma, certificate and artisan courses through the student portal accessible on students.kuccps.net.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...