Gov’t Protests Eviction Of Kenyans From Home In China

The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to the Chinese government over forced evictions of its nationals living in the Asian country.

In a statement, the ministry said it was aware that China had enforced “stringent measures to forestall imported or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19”. As a result foreigners, mostly of African descent have been racially profiled in parts of China.

But according to the Raychelle Omamo-led ministry, the Kenyan embassy in Beijing is working closely with the Chinese government to tackle the issue.

“The Ministry has received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that the Government of China takes a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned,” the ministry said.

Kenyans in China have been asked to contact the embassy in Beijing and to “remain in touch with the Embassy either directly or through their Kenyan community leaders.”

“In view of this commitment and cooperation we expect an early and comprehensive resolution of this matter to the benefit of Kenyan nationals in China,” the statement stated.

The affected Kenyans have asked the government to facilitate their trip back home after they were forcibly kicked out of their homes and their legal documents confiscated.

Africans have also been accused of spreading the virus in China hence the brutality meted against them.

Earlier, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said Chinese nationals in the country should be sent back home.

“It is only fair that all Chinese nationals leave the country with immediate effect.

“How do you blame Africans for a virus you manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory? Go back home. Hata madeni hatutalipa,” he wrote.

