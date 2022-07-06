Gov’t Issues Temporary Ban On Matatus Using Expressway Following Accidents

The government has temporarily restricted matatus from using the Nairobi Expressway following the recent accidents.

In a statement issued by Transport CS James Macharia, all PSVs carrying more than 7 passengers are no longer allowed on the Expressway.

The temporary ban, the CS said is set to aid in investigating the cause of accidents that have now become uncontrolled. Thus, more measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of passengers is guaranteed.

“Since the Nairobi Expressway was opened to the public, a number of traffic accidents and incidents involving commercial passenger vehicles have occurred on the expressway,” the statement reads in part.

Over the last couple of days, there’s been uproar on social media which escalated to the battle of classes regarding the vehicles that should be allowed on the Nairobi Expressway.

This was necessitated by yet another accident in a span of one week that involved an Embassava Sacco PSV that led to several people being injured.

A week earlier, a young man, James Njenga lost his life after a ghastly accident on the Expressway. He has since been laid to rest with several others who were injured in the crash seeking treatment.

In the recent ban by the government, several measures have been recommended to aid in curbing accidents.

Among them are:

Enforcement of speed limits where the maximum speed limit has been capped to 110km/h

Introduction of speed cameras to curb speed.

Stationing traffic police at various locations along the expressway including toll stations.

installation of rumble strips to warn drivers to slow down as they approach various toll gates.







