Gov’t Increases Park Entry Fees For Kenyans, Slashes For Foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has revised park fees for locals and foreign tourists as the industry seeks to recover from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

CS Najib Balala, in a legal notice, reviewed the fees upwards for Kenyans and slashed the fees for foreigners.

For example, domestic tourists will part with Sh400 down from Sh300 for access to Nairobi National Park. Charges for Nakuru, Amboseli parks went from Sh500 to Sh800, a 60% rise.

For those visiting Tsavo East and West parks, they will pay Sh500 down from Sh350. This translates to a 42.8 percent rise.

For the foreigners, the ministry slashed by more than half, park fees for Nakuru and Amboseli parks. They will be charged Sh3,787 from Sh8,656.

Those accessing Nairobi National Park will pay Sh3,787 down from Sh4,328.

In July, the ministry revised park fees downwards for both local and international tourists.

The new charges were to take effect on July 1 for a period of one year.

“We want to encourage Kenyans to enter the parks for longer durations. The longer they stay, the more business they give to the tour guides, hotels, lodges as well as the curio dealers,” said CS Balala.

“We have also given a one-year moratorium to lodge owners in its parks and reserves, for rent payment starting July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. We have also announced a 50 per cent discount on filming fees for both local and international producers filming in parks and reserves.”

Between March and June, the country lost 50 per cent of total annual tourism earnings, about Sh81.8 billion, Balala revealed three weeks ago.

“We expected to earn almost Sh189 billion in 2020-21. That was our target. Unfortunately from February till June, we lost Sh80 billion and now July and August we are still calculating, but definitely we have no international tourism,” he said.

