Gov’t Increases Number Of People Allowed In Funerals, Weddings To 100

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his 11th State Address since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Kenya this afternoon. He gave new directives based on the current status of the pandemic in the country.

The President gave new directives including the formation of a National Consultative Conference to review the country’s national and county covid-19 response and together with all stakeholders, chart Kenya’s post-covid future.

He also noted that since the start of the pandemic, Kenyans have had to cut down gatherings in churches, funerals and other events. He said that after consultations with the Inter-Faith Council, the number of people allowed in such gatherings had been increased from 15 to 100.

Kenyatta also said that the Ministry of Sports, Culture & Heritage together with the Ministry of Health will deliberate and issue guidelines to the public on the gradual resumption of sporting events in the country.

Read: Uhuru Orders DCI, EACC To Complete Investigations Into Kemsa Scandal Within 21 Days

In the President’s address, he touched on the ongoing allegations regarding impropriety at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) The president directed the relevant authorities to expedite and conclude the matter within 21 days. He said that persons found culpable of the alleged looting and impropriety of funds will be brought to book, regardless of their political or social status.

Kenyans have noted that in the past few days, there have been fewer positive cases reported leading people to believe that the curve is finally being flattened.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu