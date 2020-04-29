Here’s How The Gov’t Has Spent Ksh1.3 Billion From World Bank To Fight Covid-19

The government through the Ministry of Health has revealed how Ksh1.3 billion from the World Bank was used in the fight against Covid-19.

According to a report tabled in Parliament, the Ministry intended to use Ksh976.7 million from the World Bank money but has so far spent Ksh1.3 billion.

Ksh42 million was spent to lease 15 ambulances, and a further Ksh14.4 million to maintain and fuel 30 vehicles used by its officers across the country. This means that each ambulance cost Ksh2.8 million to lease, while maintenance of the 30 vehicles cost Ksh40,000 per vehicle per week.

At least Ksh13.5 million was allocated to accommodate 30 health care workers over a period of three months and so far, Ksh12 million has been used.

On top of the amount allocated for accommodation, a budget of Ksh10.1 million was set for tea and snacks, of which Ksh4 million has been used so far.

Ksh6 million was allocated for airtime for the 500 staffers, of which Ksh2 million has been spent so far.

The government has used at least Ksh70 million in communication and advertising and Ksh6.5 million to procure stationery. Stationary had been allocated Ksh2.5 million, but the figure has gone up by Ksh4 million.

According to the report, the Ministry used Ksh9 million to print quarantine and travellers’ forms and discharge forms.

Ksh11.8 million was used to procure and install call centres for grievances and complaints management from members of the public.

Ksh610 million was allocated to the Kenya Medical Research Institute for procurement of laboratory equipment and kits for testing of coronavirus.

