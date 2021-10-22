Gov’t Gives PSV Operators Green Light to Resume Night Travel

The government has announced the resumption of night travel in the country after a suspension that lasted over a year over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said, in a statement on Friday, that Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators are free to resume the services.

He, however, maintained that all Covid-19 protocols as outlined by the government must be followed.

“We are encouraging members of the transport fraternity to embrace Covid-19 vaccination in line with the sector,” he said.

“I thank the leadership and the workers in the transport sector for their relentless support to the government efforts of mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

The declaration comes two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the 10pm-4am nationwide curfew that was imposed in March 2020 to curb the spread of the virus.

The decision, the Head of State said, was informed by a drop in Covid-19 infections in the country.

President Kenyatta, however, urged members of the public to turn up in large numbers and be vaccinated as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.

