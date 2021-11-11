Gov’t Forms Caretaker Committee To Run Kenyan Football, Fifa To Act

As was first reported by Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk, the government has officially formed a Caretaker Committee to run Kenyan football for the next six months.

This follows a two-week audit exercise whose intention was to unearth alleged misappropriation at the federation and which recommended a government takeover, according to a close source.

The committee will be chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera.

Other members of the team includes journalist Robin Toskin who has been a staunch critic of the federation and former Kenya Rugby Union chairman, Mwangi Muthee and Richard Omwela.

Meanwhile, FIFA is expected to act on the move as soon as tomorrow, according to a source that did not want to be mentioned, with a possibility of Kenya being banned.

