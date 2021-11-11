in SPORTS

Gov’t Forms Caretaker Committee To Run Kenyan Football, Fifa To Act

Caretaker committee formed
Sports CS Amina Mohamed. [Courtesy]

As was first reported by Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk, the government has officially formed a Caretaker Committee to run Kenyan football for the next six months.

This follows a two-week audit exercise whose intention was to unearth alleged misappropriation at the federation and which recommended a government takeover, according to a close source.

The committee will be chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera.

Read: Gov’t To Appoint Caretaker Committee To Run Kenyan Football

Other members of the team includes journalist Robin Toskin who has been a staunch critic of the federation and former Kenya Rugby Union chairman, Mwangi Muthee and Richard Omwela.

Meanwhile, FIFA is expected to act on the move as soon as tomorrow, according to a source that did not want to be mentioned, with a possibility of Kenya being banned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

FKFSports CS Amina Mohammed

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Michael Muthini

26-year-old Michael Muthini who Confessed to Killing Priest Handed 30-year Sentence
muthama

UDA Asks IEBC to Disqualify ODM from Participating in 2022 Polls Over Kondele Chaos