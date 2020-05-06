Gov’t To Forcibly Move Residents In Flood Prone Areas – CS Matiang’i

The government will soon start moving citizens living in floods prone areas, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Matiang’i said that those who do not need to government directive to move to higher grounds will be forcibly removed from their homes.

“We have an operation and we are moving people away from danger and that level of alert will be addressed until we are out of danger. If we don’t move people along water bodies it will be disastrous. We have no option but to move those who live there by force,” he said.

“We have been warned several times about our behaviour especially in certain estates in Nairobi and in Mombasa. Government is putting forward scientific information- let’s change our behaviour. Now, we are going to be forced to have to do certain things that we ourselves as Government didn’t want to do to secure the lives of our people and, especially, the lives of innocent Kenyans,” he added.

“If we tell you a certain place is not safe please listen.”

Also present was Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa who noted that 194 Kenyans have been killed in the floods.

He also stated that in the last three weeks 100,000 people have been displaced.

“Please, if you are living close to a water body like Trans Nzoia please move. Listen to what the government is asking you. County commissioners know where to relocate people,” Wamalwa said, adding that Tana River and Garissa residents who refuse to move will be evicted.

The meteorological department has warned that the heavy rains will continue well into the month of June.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also urged those living close to water bodies to move.

