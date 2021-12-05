Gov’t Focused on Getting All Kenyans Vaccinated Before Administering Booster Shots

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe has said the government will consider seeking more vaccines to administer booster shots after more people get the initial inoculation shots.

He said the government is currently focused on getting all Kenyans vaccinated.

“The focus of our current coronavirus plan is ensuring as many eligible people as possible get their first doses. This should also be the focus of the world, so that there is vaccine equity and equality,” stated Kagwe.

“We may consider boosters once we achieve this critical mass,” he added.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that a total of 7,525,681 have been administered with 4,595,031. A total of 2,930,650 making up 10.8 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

The government recently announced more stringent measures for passengers coming into the country fro. Southern Africa countries. Although the possibility of a travel ban was ruled out, additional measures such a negative Covid-19 PCR test are a requirement.

This follows the recent discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which is already spreading across a number of countries.

Most Western countries are already administering booster shots as the pandemic rages on.

The government is targeting to have at least 10 million Kenyans by Christmas.

