Gov’t Extends Kazi Mtaani Program For Another Month

The government has on Friday extended the National Hygiene Program better known as Kazi Mtaani by another month.

The programme which is under the State Department of Housing and Urban Development will now come to an end on March 4.

Cohort “A” as announced in a notice shared on social media will be expected to resume duties on February 3.

In its first phase, the program absorbed at least 31,689 Kenyans in eight counties, Housing PS Charles Hinga confirmed.

The second phase which was launched in July 2020 was expected to absorb some 270,000 youths.

“The Kazi Mtaani national technical committee has prepared robust works plans that will see more than 270,000 Kenyans earning a Sh455 daily wage and engaged in more community and infrastructure development projects,” Hinga said, adding that the government had set aside Sh10 billion for smooth running of the program.

Targeted initiatives such as Kazi Mtaani, PS Hinga noted, provide employment opportunities to underrepresented groups and provide platforms to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The objective of the Kazi Mtaani program is to provide a form of social protection for workers whose prospects for daily or casual work has been disrupted by the containment policies put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. This benefit cannot be overlooked as is it essential to the resilience of informal settlement dwellers during this time and after,” Hinga said.

The first phase focused on informal settlements in the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera.

