Gov’t Extends Form One Admission Period by One Week

The government has extended form one admissions by one week to ensure 100 percent transition. The Ministry of Education released a statement saying it had noted that a number of form one students were yet to be enrolled to secondary schools across the country.

“The Ministry has decided to extend the reporting period by one week to enable parents/guardians enroll their children in various secondary school,” Ministry of Education CAS Sara Rutto said.

According to Rutto, boarding schools had recorded impressive enrollment compared to day schools.

School heads have been directed to admit all students, including those who are having challenges raising school fees.

“Principals are directed to engage parents and guardians to make arrangements for fees payment,” the statement reads.

All 1.15 million students who sat for KCPE in March this year are expected to get slot in secondary schools across the country. This will increase the number of secondary students to about 3.3 million. The high number is expected to present challenges with available infrastructure.

Once the form ones are enrolled, this will be the first time all students are in school since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The government released funds for schools on August 3. Sh2.62 billion will be channelled towards public primary schools and Sh14.85 billion to public secondary schools.

Magoha directed schools heads to engage the parents whose kids had school fees arrears, and negotiate a payment structure instead of sending the students home.

“Principals should dialogue with parents of learners with fee balances to find practical ways of clearing any arrears,” Magoha said.

He also asked the principals to adhere to the provided fees guidelines that will see students in national schools pay Sh45, 054 and extra-county and county school goers pay Sh35, 035.

“Principals must strictly adhere to new Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees that were issued based on the 30-week school calendar. Any additional fees outside of the official guidelines will not be tolerated,” he added.

