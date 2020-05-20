Gov’t Extends Ban On Movement In And Out Of Eastleigh, Old Town As Covid-19 Cases Surpass 1,000 Mark

The government has extended the ban on movement in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town until June 6.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefing at Afya House, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said eateries and malls will remain closed during the period.

“The mosques, eateries are supposed to remain closed and hawking is prohibited until Saturday, June 2020,” Kagwe declared.

The National Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19 issued the directives as part of the measures to contain further spread of the contagious disease.

The government declared a cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh, Nairobi and Mombasa’s Old Town on May 5 after the ministry of Health marked the towns as Covid-19 hotspots.

The ban was imposed in addition to the partial lockdown in Nairobi and Mombasa counties that also expires on June 6.

CS Kagwe defended the move to extend the ban saying the two areas remain a threat to the fight against the disease.

At the same time, CS Kagwe confirmed 66 new cases of Covid-19.

“Mombasa continues to be a challenge. Thirty of the 66 cases reported today are from Mombasa,” Kagwe said.

The new cases raise the national Covid-19 tally to 1.029.

64 of the new cases are Kenyans and 2 foreigners.

Out the new cases, 26 are from Nairobi. Kajiado recorded three cases.

On matters truck drivers at border points of entry, the minister apologized for inconveniences caused as a result of a long waiting period for test results.

“We recognize the efforts of truck drivers who ensure we have adequate supplies of food & medicine across East Africa. We apologize for the inconveniences they encounter. We are putting in place measures to facilitate quick testing for the truck drivers,” he said.

