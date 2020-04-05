Gov’t Extends Ban On International Passenger Flights For 30 Days

The government has extended the ban on international passenger flights for 30 days following the expiry of the initial ban today.

The ban exempts cargo flights and planes coming into the country to evacuate foreign nationals in the country.

Announcing the ban, Transport CS James Macharia said that countries coming to evacuate their nationals must give a 72-hour notice of the planned flight.

Read: British Army Suspends Operations In Kenya, Evacuated To UK Over COVID-19 Pandemic

This comes as the government confirmed 16 more cases, bringing the total number of of cases in the country to 132.

Out of those four patients have succumbed and three others fully recovered

Previously, there have been records of passenger flights in the country from other countries, with authorities saying they had come for evacuation.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) have been directed to adhere to all directives or risk being banned and the vehicles impounded.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu