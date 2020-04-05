in NEWS

Gov’t Extends Ban On International Passenger Flights For 30 Days

149 Views

Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development CS James Macharia. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The government has extended the ban on international passenger flights for 30 days following the expiry of the initial ban today.

The ban exempts cargo flights and planes coming into the country to evacuate foreign nationals in the country.

Announcing the ban, Transport CS James Macharia said that countries coming to evacuate their nationals must give a 72-hour notice of the planned flight.

Read: British Army Suspends Operations In Kenya, Evacuated To UK Over COVID-19 Pandemic

This comes as the government confirmed 16 more cases, bringing the total number of of cases in the country to 132.

Out of those four patients have succumbed and three others fully recovered

Previously, there have been records of passenger flights in the country from other countries, with authorities saying they had come for evacuation.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) have been directed to adhere to all directives or risk being banned and the vehicles impounded.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya Confirms 16 New Cases Of COVID-19, Tally Stands At 142