Gov’t Ends Visitors’ Stay Amnesty, Gives Foreigners Two Weeks To Leave

The Kenyan government has directed all visiting foreign nationals who have stayed in the country beyond the stipulated six months to leave the country.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Immigration Department gave the visitors two weeks to leave the country or regularize their stay by obtaining a residency permit or pass.

“Visitors are hereby given two (2) weeks, with effect from 14th September 2020, to either: a) Make arrangement to depart within the two weeks (14 days) or b) Apply for residency (Permit or Pass) to regularize their stay, ” Immigration Department Director-General Alexender Muteshi said on Monday.

Muteshi announced that the department has lifted an earlier amnesty on stay in the country beyond the stipulated six months following the easing of Covid-19.

He urged the visitors who wish to leave the country to take advantage of the resumption of international air travel to do so.

On the other hand, visitors, who wish to extend their stay in the country, should apply for a residency permit on the department’s portal at https://fns.immigration.go.ke.

“Failure to take advantage of the above two (2) options be advised that Section 53(1) j of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act (2011) will take effect.

The section stipulates that any person who unlawfully enters or is unlawfully present in Kenya in

contravention of the Act commits an offence and is liable upon a conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.

