Gov’t Distributing 3.8m Huduma Namba Cards, Urges Kenyans to Act on Prompt Messages

The government has urged Kenyans to collect their Huduma Namba cards once they receive the notification messages. The ministry of Interior published a notification Friday urging Kenyans to collect the 3.8 million Huduma Namba cards currently in distribution.

“Once the card is produced, a text message is sent to the number used during the registration period,” the Ministry said.

“The message prompts the owner to select the preferred collection centre, after which another notification is sent when the card is delivered and ready for collection.”

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said that only 200,000 Huduma Namba cards had been collected to April 1. This is about 10 percent of the total cards that had been released at the time.

He said that users were delaying in selecting a location to pick up the cards after receiving the notification message.

“The options are actually in a link. You click the link and you will be given options. So you choose an area that is convenient to you,” Oguna said.

He explained that Kenyans were to respond to the notification message within three days after which the link expires.

“When the message disappears and your card is ready, we go back to records, find out where you registered and send the card to a bureau near where you registered,” he said.

