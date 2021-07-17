Gov’t Distances Itself from University Fees Increment Plans

The stalemate surrounding university fee increment may come to an end after the government denied of existing plans to effect the increase. University Education Principal Simon Nabukwesi cited the various cases aired on the media as internal adjustments.

“This is a lie because no one has sanctioned such a move to increase fees across board. Whatever is happening at the University of Nairobi is internal.” Nabukwesi said.

The principal said they had discussed the fees issue extensively in a Mombasa meeting attended by Vice Chancellors Committee Chair Geoffrey Muluvi from the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), UON’s VC Francis Aduol and his counterpart Stephen Kiama. In attendance also were the National Assembly Education Committee, members from the National Treasury and Universities Funding Board.

“It was unanimously agreed that any fees hike be suspended until further notice and we do not expect any further calls from institutions to hike fees even in private universities.” he added.

Nabukwesi also said that full attendance by stakeholders and parents would be needed before any fees reviews.

The news comes plans by the UoN to review its fees upwards. The university hiked the postgraduate and parallel degree programmes fees by twice the amount.

According to the Committee Chair Professor Muluvi, the universities had discussed the revision of the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) with the government. The implementation bit was however left to universities on a individual level.

“The DUC contains various components including what the government, universities and parents will pay. But the implementation of the same was left to individual institutions,” he said.

Nabukwesi however said the DUC was not involved with fees increment and maintained that the fees increment was discussed separately and any plans shelved.

