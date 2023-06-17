Gov’t Disregards Sudan’s Concerns About Ruto’s Election as Head Of IGAD Mediation Team

The government is disregarding concerns about Kenya’s proposed leadership of the Sudan mediation team.

The concerns were raised by Sudan’s army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Friday said that Kenya remains dedicated to regional and international initiatives and would continue to actively take part in efforts to find amicable and long-lasting solutions to conflicts in the neighborhood.

Mohamed emphasized that Sudan had presided over the IGAD Heads of State and Government meeting at which resolutions to give Kenya the chairperson of the IGAD quartet in charge of settling the Sudanese conflict were discussed and adopted.

“The IGAD roadmap for the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of Sudan was formulated by the assembly of Heads of State and government, the highest governing body of the regional organization,” stated Mohamed.

“Kenya, like any other IGAD member state, is obligated to adhere to these resolutions. It is noteworthy that Sudan chaired the summit of Heads of State and government that deliberated and adopted these resolutions.”

However, General Fattah al-Burhan has disagreed with President William Ruto’s nomination, claiming that Kenya is not impartial and still harbors the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rebels.

General al-burhan and the paramilitary RSF of Sudan, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are engaged in a power war.

