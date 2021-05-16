Gov’t Discontinues Land Payments on E-citizen Portal

The government has discontinued payment of land rent via the popular e-citizen portal, the gateway for all government services.

In a notice released by Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney, the ministry announced that all payments will now be made on the newly launched National Land Information Management System (NLIMS) platform dubbed ‘Ardhisasa’.

“Payments on e-citizen are therefore discontinued with immediate effect and any further payments made on this platform will be ineligible for processing,” the notice shared on the ministry’s Twitter page reads.

CS Karoney noted that a number of transactions had not been completed by April 27, 2021, when the new platform was launched.

For purposes of a smooth transition, she said, the ministry, has provided new timelines within which these pending transactions are to be finalised.

Read: Governor Mike Sonko Avails Evidence That Ruaraka Land Is Public Land

“We wish to notify all landowners with pending land transactions (within Nairobi County), which have been paid for and are awaiting survey details (Deed Plans/ RIMs), to submit the said survey details to the Director of Land Administration, Ardhi House, Nairobi, for completion within fourteen (14) days from Monday, May 17, 2021. Those who fail to meet this requirement will forfeit the fees already paid,” the notice reads.

The digital land resource management platform allows individuals to make transactions online, drastically reducing human interactions, delays, and other inconveniences and possibilities of fraud.

It is operational in Nairobi and will be expanded countrywide.

Read Also: LSK Protests Continued Closure Of Land Registries Countrywide, Cites Violation Of Legal Rights, Obligations

“We have built and deployed a world-class system at a fraction of the cost previously used to finance failed attempts at digitization. The digital platform will secure innocent Kenyans from exploitation by cartels, middlemen, and fraudsters,” President Kenyatta said when he launched the platform.

He added, “it is a system that will ensure, for example, a young worker who has saved his money to buy a plot, is not confronted with warnings signs such as ‘plot not for sale’ and then he gets to find out the property, actually belongs to someone else.”

To pay land rent on the new system do the following:

1. Register or log in to the “Ardhisasa” platform https://ardhisasa.lands.go.ke

2. Click on land rent under land administration services

3. Search for the parcel number or title number

4. Invoices for the land rent will be displayed

5. Instructions on how to complete the payment will also be provided in this section.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu