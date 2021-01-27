Gov’t Declares Tilapia From Lake Nakuru Poisonous, Bans Fishing Activities

Fish from Lake Nakuru is unfit for human consumption. This is according to a report released by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KEMFRI) on Tuesday.

Studies conducted by KEMRI revealed that Tilapia and other fish from the lake were rotting within three hours after being caught.

Consumers interviewed, KEMRI said, also complained of skin rashes.

The research institute concluded that consumption of fish from the water body will have serious health effects on consumers.

Read: Captain Apollo Malowa Was Intoxicated During the Deadly Lake Nakuru Crash – Report

Consequently, the Ministry of Agriculture directed the Nakuru county government to ban fishing activities in the lake.

Linah Chebii Kilimo, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the ministry of Agriculture attributed the food poisoning to high pollution of the lake that has recorded high levels of water over the recent past.

Read Also: 10 Buffaloes Die Of Anthrax In Lake Nakuru National Park

“The report from KEMFRI confirms that fish from Lake Nakuru is unfit for human consumption and it may cause diseases in the future,” she said.

Ms Kilimo was speaking after leading a restocking of Lake Naivasha with more than 100,000 fingerlings donated by the ministry.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu