Gov’t Declares Friday a Public Holiday Over Kibaki’s Funeral Service

The government has declared Friday, April 29 a national holiday.

The funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki will be held on the said day at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, who is the chair of the National Funeral Steering Committee stated that the day will be used to pay last respects to the fallen former head of state.

“The Government declares Friday the 29th of April 2022 a National Holiday to accord the late President a befitting State Funeral vide a Kenya Gazette,” said the CS.

“The State Funeral for the Third (3rd) President shall take place on Friday, April 29, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi County with full Military Honours and Protocols.”

Kibaki will be laid to rest in the Othaya family home in a private ceremony on Saturday, April 30 after the state funeral.

On the same day, public prayers will be held at Othaya Stadium.

Close family members will attend the burial ceremony, which will be conducted in accordance with his last wishes.

Members of the public can pay their last respects at Parliament building from Monday until Wednesday where his body will lie in state.

