Gov’t Moves In To Cushion Needy Families In Nairobi With Weekly Stipends Amid Economic Slowdown

The government has established a weekly support program to cushion needy families amid the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Many Kenyans in informal settlement have in the recent past decried tough economic times as some were rendered jobless after businesses closed down with others scaling down operations due to tough measures issued by government to prevent spread of the contagious disease.

In a press statement on Thursday from State House, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government has identified needy households in Nairobi who will be the initial beneficiaries of the government stipend.

“Our vulnerable Kenyans will also be part of the government stipend to cushion them at this difficult time”, President Kenyatta.

The piloting of the program, the Head of State said, started yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and some families have already received their share.

Read: President Uhuru Applauds Efforts By KU Students To Invent Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

In addition, President Uhuru Kenyatta said a total of 8.5 billion has been released to the elderly and vulnerable individuals under the cash transfer program run by the Ministry of Labour. The funds will cushion the needy individuals from the tough months ahead.

“Ksh500 million which were in arrears have also been released to persons with severe disabilities,” the President said.

“We will continue to provide all necessary assistants to groups, communities and social-economic sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Read Also: COVID-19: Chelsea To Provide Free Meals To Health Workers, Elderly

He lauded individuals behind the “Adopt a Needy Family” program aimed at helping Kenyans to pull through the crisis.

In his address today the President also directed Health and Public Service ministries to develop welfare package to cushion frontline health workers.

To help counties in the fight against COVID-19, the President directed the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to waive three months supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Read Also: COVID-19 Cases Rise To 234 In Kenya As 1 More Patient Dies

The county governments will also receive Ksh5 billion from the national government to supplement funds needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 234 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country in the last one month. 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease while 53 others have recovered.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu