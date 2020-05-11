Gov’t Reviews Cost Of Covid-19 Tests For Businesses To Ksh1,000, Waives Permit Charges

The government has slashed the cost of Covid-19 tests for businesses days after eateries reopened.

Restaurant owners seeking to obtain clearance to reopen will now be required to part with Ksh1,000 for their staff to be subjected to mandatory Covid-19 tests.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefing, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the move is aimed at encouraging businesses to resume operations.

“Because we don’t want to burden the business community, our is to make sure that we stop the spread of the virus to the public but also not to stop the economy, we have agreed that the cost of testing for the businesses will be Ksh1,000, ” said Balala.

The CS noted that the price is a subsidy from the actual cost ranging up to Ksh4,000.

“We have subsidised it because we want to save the economy,” he added.

The government had last month indicated that restaurant owners would pay between Ksh2,000 and Ksh4,000 for their members of staff to get tested for COVID-19.

At the same time, the CS stated that the government has waived inspection and compliance permit charges.

The CS assured business owners that there will not be delays in processing applications to resume businesses as they will be ready within 24 hours.

Balala stated that other precautionary measures that had been announced by the government remain.

Eatery owners had been directed to apply for fresh permits and undergo inspection before they allowed to resume operations that were suspended following the outbreak of the contagious disease in the country mid-March.

Other precautionary measures announced by the Ministry of Health include limiting the number of customers to 4 people for every 10 square metres and spacing tables at least 1.5 metres apart.

Restaurants and eateries must install a contact free thermometer and ensure that every person entering the premises has his/her body temperature taken.

Patrons with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health.

The establishments will operate between 5 am and 4 pm.

