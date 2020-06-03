Gov’t Contemplating On How To Safely Reopen Economy, Measures Will Be Announced Saturday – PS Kibicho

The government is contemplating on safer measures to be used in reopening the economy which will be announced on Saturday, June 6, 2020 says Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

According to Citizen, the government is caught between a rock and a hard place trying to make the most appropriate decision for the country.

Apparently, the issues at hand detail the rising number of Coronavirus cases while at the same time small businesses that are on the verge of collapse.

“We cannot lockdown forever, the government makes its money from taxes, currently people are not at work, personally I think we can re-open but under strict guidelines. Companies willing to re-open will need to ensure guidelines on facemasks and social distancing are adhered to because the new coronavirus is still here with us,” PS Kibicho is quoted by the publication.

Further, Kibicho called on Kenyans to continue adhering to WHO directives on combating the spread of the virus rather than fully returning to normalcy.

Currently, COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 2,000 mark with 71 fatalities and 499 recoveries.

In the wake of the virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated stringent measures to curb its spread. Further measures were applied with a surge in the number of cases.

For instance, there were the introduction of the dusk till dawn curfew as well as the cessation of movement in several regions that were viewed as hot points.

