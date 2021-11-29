Gov’t Channels Sh3.4 billion towards Training of CBC Teachers

The Kenyan government has channeled Sh3.4 billion to train Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) teachers across the country.

According to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr. Nancy Macharia, 229,292 primary school teachers from both public and private schools for grades one to five (1-5) and 1,166 tutors from various Teachers training colleges have already been trained.

Speaking at a Press Engagement Conference in Naivasha, Dr. Macharia explained that TSC had partnered with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and other institutions to develop appropriate training material for the teachers. The material will be available online.

She said yhebtrainings were being conducted using the cascade model approach with help from multi-agencies to ensure that all areas in the syllabus are covered.

Dr. Macharia also said that the government was employing more teachers to take up positions ahead of the roll out of Junior secondary.

She also asked the media to report objectively on issues teaching in order to maintain the professionalism of the role. She said the media can also use the space to report on global trends which can be emulated to improve the profession on country level.

Dr. Macharia also took the chance to clarify the issues regarding the teacher professional development (TPD) which saw a number of institutions left out of the exercise.

She said that most of the institutions which were left out had not applied, and those that were not selected were also found to be lacking training centres on a county level which is a requirement.

She also stated that the TSC was mandated with ensuring that all teachers registered with the TPD program comply with the teaching standards under the TSC Act 2012. She said those who failed to comply would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

