Gov’t Changes Restaurants Closing Time From 8 PM To 7 PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the changes in the closing time for eateries and restaurants from 8 PM to 7 PM.

Speaking today during the state of the nation address, the President reiterated that eateries and restaurants need to observe the directives issued by the Ministry of Health to be able to operate. Bars are also set to remain closed for the next 30 days.

For instance, failure to heed these directives would warrant a permanent closure of the restaurant and revoke of the licence to operate.

This move comes barely a month after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced an extension time for the operation of restaurants and eateries until 7:30 PM. This was after the dusk till dawn curfew was extended from 7 PM to 9 PM.

During the address, Kagwe reiterated that the guidelines set up by the Ministry of Health are still in place even as the operation times are extended.

