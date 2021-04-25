Gov’t Cancels Ksh1 Billion Liwatoni Fisheries Complex Project Over Graft

The government has canceled the Ksh1 billion Liwatoni Fisheries Complex project over graft claims.

Daniel’s Outlets Ltd had been awarded the project to upgrade the complex to a full fishing port with cold storage rooms, value addition and export facilities.

However, the Sunday Nation reports that the government terminated the contract after the company violated the conditions of contract.

Among the allegations leading to the cancellation of the tender include irregularities in procurement, that have drawn the attention of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“EACC has, pursuant to its constitutional and statutory mandate, commenced investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities in the tender leading to the award of the contract,” said EACC CEO Mbraka Twalib in a letter to the PS dated April 1, 2021.

The firm was ordered to vacate the site “with immediate effect” after two government officials exchanged blows on the site, fighting over control of the project. The two include Mr Hilary Nyaanga, who is the chief structural engineer at the department, and the Works Secretary Alphonce Okwetto.

Payments to the contractor have also been suspended pending investigations by EACC.

“We advise that any payments related to the contract herein be suspended pending investigations,” added Mr Mbarak.

The cancellation comes after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i toured the project in February, where he raised concerns over the pace of executing the project, which is regarded as a critical component towards the enhancement of Kenya’s blue economy.

