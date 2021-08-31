in HEALTH, NEWS

Gov’t To Build 700-Bed Capacity Military Hospital In Kabete

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects the design of the Kenya National Research and Referral Hospital (KNRRH)
President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects the design of the Kenya National Research and Referral Hospital (KNRRH). [PHOTO/ PSCU]

The government has embarked on the construction of a 700-bed capacity military hospital in the Kabete Army Barracks in Nairobi.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Kenya National Research and Referral Hospital (KNRRH) was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

When complete, the Level 6 hospital will offer specialized health services to the military, other security formations, and the public.

“(This is) part of Government efforts to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Big 4 Agenda,” said State House in a statement.

