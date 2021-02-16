Gov’t Budgets Sh64 billion for Implementation of Digital Literacy Programme

The government is seeking Sh64 billion towards the implementation of Phase II of the Digital Literacy Programme. The initial phase saw 1,169,000 tablets distributed to 21,638 public primary schools countrywide.

The ICT Authority revealed that a study conducted in 15 counties between May and June 2019 showed a 64.7 percent usage and utilization, which some stakeholders have rejected.

The ICT Authority was tasked with the implementation of the Digital Literacy Programme after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched it in 2016.

The Digital Literacy Programme aims to integrate ICT into formal education in line with the competency-based curriculum.

The tablets distributed in the first phase of the programme targeted learners in Grade one to three under a “learn to use” model. The second phase will target learners between Grade one and six and involves the use of modern computer labs under a “Use to learn” theme.

“These computer laboratories will promote collaborative learning in schools where grade 4 to 6 learners will be exposed to technological tools for learning to enhance creativity and innovation,” a communique from the authority reads.

The devices, which will be used to improve learning in all subjects, will be enhanced by power connectivity.

“There are 22,258 public primary schools that have power connections. Of these, 3,239 have been provided with a solar energy solution,” the communique reads.

The authority’s data showed that 91,000 teachers had been trained on the new technology for teaching and learning.

The devices are produced by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Moi University.

