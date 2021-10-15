Gov’t Borrows Ksh2 Billion For Dualling Of Eastern Bypass

The government has borrowed Ksh2 billion meant for the dualling of the Eastern Bypass, which connects Thika Road and Mombasa Road through City Cabanas, Pipeline, Njiru.

The construction of the 32-km bypass started in 2013, by has never been dualled, something Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says should have been done from the beginning.

“They should not have done that road without dualling it,” said Mr Macharia as quoted by Business Daily.

Documents tabled in Parliament show that the loan was signed on September 28, 2021, but is yet to be disbursed. Treasury did not however reveal the financial.

The bypass was initially designed by the Mwai Kibaki government, aimed at easing congestion in other roads connecting the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa-Nairobi highway to Thika Superhighway.

It was part of the Vision 2030 infrastructure projects initiated by the Grand Coalition government.

The project was also meant to reduce traffic in Nairobi’s central business district for motorists travelling to various destinations along Thika Road and Mombasa Road.

It is also thought that the planned Ksh500 billion Northlands City near Ruiru town is among the factors that have pushed the Government to expand the Eastern Bypass

It is expected that the development of the city will substantially increase the number of vehicles flowing into the 32-kilometre road.

Eastern Bypass was initially designed for vehicle traffic with the absence of other amenities for non-motorised traffic, which has been a major cause of accidents along the strech.

