Gov’t Blocks MCAs’ BBI Meeting Set To Be Held At Bomas On Friday

The government has blocked a meeting set to be held on Friday by the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) at the Bomas of Kenya.

The general assembly brings together over 2, 000 MCAs and the 47 county assembly speakers.

In a letter addressed to CAF chairman Wahome Ndegwa, the meeting will not be held due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We note your request to be allowed to convene a Special Annual General Meeting on 13th November 2020 at the Bomas of Kenya,” the letter from the Interior Ministry read.

“However, due to noticeable surge in COVID-19 infections, the resultant increase in the positivity rate and with respect to the reviewed protocols and guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, your request to convene the Special Annual General Meeting has not been granted.”

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were holding the meeting to declare their stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

MCAs want their demands included in the report before taking a firm stand on the report that is being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

They have raised concerns about the Ward Development Fund which will apparently be raised from 5 to 30 percent.

They also want ward representatives appointed as county executive members.

The report must be endorsed by at least 24 county assemblies before it is given the green light for the next stage.

Its supporters are also expected to collect 1 million signatures to be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) together with the draft BBI bill for verification.

The referendum is expected to cost the taxpayers some Sh14 billion.

