Gov’t To Appoint Caretaker Committee To Run Kenyan Football

Despite serious warnings of a possible FIFA ban, the government could appoint a Caretaker Committee to run Kenyan football today.

According to a close source, the audit team that was appointed by the Ministry of Sports to look at the books of the Football Kenya Federation, FKF recommended a government takeover.

FKF president, Nick Mwendwa while appearing before the Senate on Thursday said that they have nothing to hide and are open to scrutiny.

He has maintained his innocence and that of the federation amidst accusations of misappropriation.

Read: DCI To Probe FKF President Nick Mwendwa for Misappropriation of Funds

Such a takeover could lead to FIFA banning Kenya from playing football as it is deemed as third party interference.

Kenya is scheduled to face Uganda and Rwanda in back to back FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers this month.

While Vihiga Queens are supposed to begin their CAF Women’s Champions League campaign in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

Should FIFA ban Kenya all the teams will be recalled.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...