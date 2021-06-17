Gov’t Announces Tougher Covid-19 Containment Measures For 13 Hotspot Counties

The government has announced revised Covid-19 containment measures for the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

In a statement on Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the hotspot counties constituted 60 percent of the national Covid-19 caseload.

Curfew within the hotspot zone (the 13 counties) shall be observed between 7p.m. and 4a.m. daily, except for essential and emergency services.

All cross-border cargo drivers shall be required to possess a valid certificate indicating a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted no more than 48 hours before commencing their journey, and each cargo truck shall be limited to only two persons per vehicle.

Weekly non-food and livestock markets in the hotspot zone have been suspended for a period of 30 days, as well as all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature.

Also, all funerals and interment ceremonies within the hotspot zone shall be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation of death while night vigils and overnight processions prior to funerals are prohibited until further notice.

The attendees for funerals within the hotspot zone are capped to a maximum of 50 persons until further notice, while the attendees, officiators, and facilitators of weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, and all other similar events or ceremonies will be maintained at 30 persons.

All forms of physical/congressional worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties have been suspended for a period of 30 days.

“All employers including the public and private sector, government offices, businesses and companies in the Hotspot Zone are advised to allow employees to work from home, with the exception of employees working in critical or essential services,” said Kagwe.

All hospitals within the hotspot zone have been directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per time until further notice.

Positivity rate in the aforementioned counties averages 21 percent against a national average of 9 percent.

