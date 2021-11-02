Gov’t Announces Mid-term Break For Secondary Schools Over Increasing Cases Of Unrest

The Ministry of Education has announced mid-term for secondary schools following increased cases of unrest in schools.

The mid-term will begin on Friday, November 19 to Tuesday, November 23, according to a circular issued by Education PS Dr Julius Jwan.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Education issued school term dates vide Circular Ref No MOE/CONF/G5 dated 3rd December 2020. It has been decided that the half-term break will commence on Friday, 19th November, 2021. The students will report back on Tuesday 23rd November, 2021,” the circular read in part.

In recent days, there have been increased cases of unrest in schools, the most notable being in Buruburu Girls’ Secondary School in Narobi where 59 girls were hospitalised after their dormitory caught fire.

Failure to slot in the half-term break during this school term has been cited as the main reason cases of unrest are being reported across the country.

Schools opened on October 11 and will close on December 23.

Other schools where students have torched dormitories or destroyed property include Chavakali Boys’ Secondary School, Thome Boys’, Ofafa Jericho High School, and Kibirigwi Girls’ High School among others.

