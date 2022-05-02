Gov’t Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew in Marsabit

The government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit County over heightened insecurity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Monday, the curfew will start at 6pm to 6am, for the next 30 days.

The CS stated that the movement restrictions will allow security teams to contain the ongoing criminal activities in the region.

The activities, he said, are being carried out by unnamed groups including those linked to terrorism.

Matiang’i was speaking at a conference in Nairobi. He was flanked by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho among other security bosses.

“With effect from 6 pm tonight, we have placed the whole of Marsabit county under curfew for 30 days. The curfew will be between 6 pm and 6 am,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians are surrendered to authorities.

“We carry out this operation until sanity prevails in Marsabit and until we stop the senseless loss of lives,” he added.

The security operation will be extended to Komu sub-location in Isiolo county and Sololo near the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

“Any groups of people that will be moving in the area, whether they are engaged in the illegal mining or purported trade because they are essentially moving contraband and drugs and some of them are couriers of terror gangs,” the CS said.

“Therefore any groups seen moving towards that direction will be deemed to be armed, dangerous, combatant and our security sector will deal with you.”

