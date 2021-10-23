in SPORTS

Good News As Gov’t Allows Fans Back In Stadia

Fans back in stadia

The government has heeded to pleas from sports stakeholders and lifted ban of fans.

Fans are now free to attend matches in stadiums across the country but at a capacity of two-thirds.

For over a year now, fans were bans from stadiums as part of the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures.

Read: City Stadium Set For Sh1 Billion Facelift

This move especially hurt community sporting organisations like AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia who heavily rely on gate takings to function.

On Mashujaa Day on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted nationwide curfew – paving the way for return of fans to the stadium.

Ahead of their return leg game against Sudan’s Al Ahly Merowe in the Confederation Cup on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium, Gor Mahia have already printed tickets for fans.

Several Kenyan Premier League fixtures this weekend will also see return of fans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

COVID-19Fans in StadiaPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya submits film for Academy awards

Kenya submits Military Film ‘ Mission to Rescue’ for 22 Academy Award
app to detect counterfeit products

Smartphone App to Help Consumers Identify Counterfeit Products