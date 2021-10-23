Good News As Gov’t Allows Fans Back In Stadia

The government has heeded to pleas from sports stakeholders and lifted ban of fans.

Fans are now free to attend matches in stadiums across the country but at a capacity of two-thirds.

For over a year now, fans were bans from stadiums as part of the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures.

This move especially hurt community sporting organisations like AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia who heavily rely on gate takings to function.

On Mashujaa Day on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted nationwide curfew – paving the way for return of fans to the stadium.

Ahead of their return leg game against Sudan’s Al Ahly Merowe in the Confederation Cup on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium, Gor Mahia have already printed tickets for fans.

🟢 | MATCH TICKETS Tickets for our tomorrow's CAF match against Al Ahly will be available tomorrow as from 10am. VIP – 500/=

Terraces -300/= Selling points: Kenya Cinema, near Nyayo stadium police post, Kenol petrol station – Kengeles & Riadha house. #Sirkal | #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/pNI3M8ifeR — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) October 23, 2021

Several Kenyan Premier League fixtures this weekend will also see return of fans.

