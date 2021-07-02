Gov’t Adds Ksh37.4 Billion From Secondary Bonds Sale In June

The government has recorded an extra Ksh37.4 billion from the sale of secondary bonds in June.

The total amount gained in the month of June from the sale of treasury bonds now amounts to Ksh57.1 billion after raising an initial Ksh19.7 billion.

The secondary issue was however undersubscribed, with investors bidding for bonds worth Ksh38.5 billion against an advertised Ksh50 billion.

The treasury now seeks to raise Ksh60 billion from the primary issue in July, which started selling earlier.

The Central Bank Bank (CBK) allocated yields of 13.261 per cent and 12.498 per cent for the accepted bids.

The July issues will close on July 13, featuring three re-opened papers with tenures of 6.2, 11.9 and 24.9 years.

