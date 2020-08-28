Governors Want Obado Accorded Fair Trial Without Political Interference

Council of Governors (CoG) wants Migori governor Okoth Obado accorded a fair and expeditious trial in a Sh73.4 million graft case.

In a statement, CoG chairman and Kakamega county chief Wycliffe Oparanya also called for Obado’s trial to be one without political interference.

“Whereas we support the fight against corruption both at the National and County Governments….this, we emphasise has to be devoid of any political interference.

“…so as to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the citizens of Migori County,” Oparanya said.

He also urged the court involved in Obado’s case not to lock him out of office for the entire period of the case.

“This hinders the Governors from performing their constitutional assigned duties and takes away service delivery to mwananchi who are the beneficiaries of devolution,” he added.

He did however urge county officials to adhere to principles of public finance as they dispensed their duties.

Obado was arrested on Wednesday alongside his four children who received part of the proceeds.

They are: Dan Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Lawerence Mugambi, the five alongside seven others denied the charges against them.

They will however remain in custody pending a bail ruling on Monday.

The companies involved are; Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Deltrack ICT services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu business, Victorious Investment, Dolphins Softwares, Dankey Press and Pesulus Services.

The other perpetrators include Obado’s proxy Jared Peter Kwaga, Patroba Ochanda and Joram Opala. Kwaga’s mother, Penina Auma Otago and his wife Christine Akinyi and Carolyne Onyango.

