Governors Want Curfew Revised To 9 pm To Help Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Governors want the nationwide curfew revised from 11 pm to 9 pm until 4 am to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Speaking during the 13th COVID-19 summit chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, council of governors chair and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the curfew should be imposed until the curve flattens.

“Your Excellency, the Council of Governors recommends that all containment protocols be implemented in their original form. We request that the nationwide curfew currently in force be varied from 11pm to 9pm,” he said.

Oparanya also noted that a health crisis looms in the counties as most hospitals cannot admit Coronavirus patients.

He mentioned that 12 out of 47 counties are yet to attain the 300-bed capacity while 11 have less than 5 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in their isolation facilities.

“This a big challenge. Currently 1,665 heath workers have been infected by the virus. This is affecting service delivery,” the CoG chair said.

The Kakamega county boss also stated that laxity in implementing COVID-19 protocols especially by players in the entertainment, Transport and political sectors has led to the spike in positive cases in recent days.

In this regard, Oparanya recommended that members of public including politicians should be penalized for flouting the health protocols.

Starting today, he said, county governments will not offer services to persons not wearing masks.

“As counties we are beginning a campaign dubbed ‘no mask no service.’ Anyone found offering services to someone who is not complying with health protocols will be held liable,” he added.

Kenya continues to grapple with the virus that has thus far killed 1,039 people, countrywide.

Over 50,000 have contracted the disease while 37,846 have recovered.

The president is expected to address the nation this afternoon with a raft of measures to help contain the spread of the disease.

