Governors Threaten to Shut Down Operations in 14 Days Over Delayed Funds

Governors have threatened to shut down counties in 14 days over the delay of funds by the National Treasury.

Addressing the media on Monday, Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru said devolution is under threat by the national government.

“The Council of Governors hereby issues a 14 days notice to shut down counties, if February, March, and April arrears are not released within two weeks,” Waiguru said.

The Kirinyaga governor said the devolved units have not received funds for the last four months.

“As of April 24, the National Treasury had not disbursed Sh94.35 billion,” she said.

According to her, the four-month delay is unusual in the history of devolution and contradicts the goals of the conference between President William Ruto and the governors that was conducted in Naivasha.

“We call upon the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to immediately release the Sh94.35 billion owed to county governments without any further delay,” she said.

She also notified all Kenyans that due to the failure of the National Treasury to disburse the funds, county governments will not be able to deliver services as expected.

