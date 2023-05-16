Governors Sakaja, Kihika Risk Arrest For Ignoring Senate Summonses

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika risk arrest after ignoring summonses by the Senate watchdog committee.

The two were supposed to appear before the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee to respond to queries on the use of public funds in their counties.

Governor Sakaja was supposed to appear before the committee on May 15 to respond to audit queries on the use of funds by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

The governor, instead informed the committee that he was out of the country.

Read: Governor Sakaja Names Shaffie Head of Events, Branding

On the other hand, Ms Kihika who was set to appear before the Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi-led committee today, excused herself for the third time.

She was supposed to answer queries on the use of funds by the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company.

Mr Osotsi while delivering his ruling said they will seek the services if the police should the county chiefs fail to show up again.

“We direct that the governors be summoned to appear before this committee on a date to be communicated by the Clerk failure to which we will seek for a warrant of arrest,” he said. Read Also: MP Ngunjiri Roots For Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui Upsetting Senator Kihika

“We will not allow such contempt of our committees to continue,” he added. The legislator said the governor will have to produce evidence of their travel. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...