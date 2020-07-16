Governors Threaten To Lock Down Counties As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Governors have threatened to impose lockdowns in counties if the Coronavirus situation gets dire.

According to the Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, the statistics recorded in the past one week are worrying and the lockdown option will be considered in counties that record a spike in cases following the lifting of movement restrictions in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

The Kakamega Governor said the numbers being witnessed since the President announced phased reopening are alarming.

The governor expressed concerns also on the increasing number of deaths as a result of community spread of the contagious disease.

Citing 12 Covid-19 deaths recorded on Monday, July 13, Oparanya said, “reports indicate that three of these were community deaths. This should get all Kenyans alert and awake because the disease has begun to infiltrate communities.”

“County Govts are on high alert to stem the inter-county spread of #COVID19. IF the situation gets dire, individual County Govts will have no choice but in consultation with the President, seek to lock down the affected County to contain the spread & protect lives, ” said Oparanya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the Covid-19 movement restrictions on July 6, as Kenyans decried harsh economic times.

Many Kenyans had lost jobs with the tourism and transport among sectors worst hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of 11,252 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country so far, Nairobi carries the burden of more than 55 per cent at a caseload of 6,245.

Mombasa follows at 1,768 while Kiambu, which previously had a handful of cases, now ranks third nationally at 602 infections.

