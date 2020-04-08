Governors’ Devolution Conference In Makueni Postponed Indefinitely Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The Council of Governors (CoG) has indefinitely postponed its Annual Devolution Conference citing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The 7th Annual Devolution Conference was scheduled to take place in Makueni County from April 20 and was expected to reach its climax on April 23.

“The Devolution Conference 2020 is postponed to a later date this year. The new date shall be communicated, ” CoG Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said.

The overall Conference theme was Multi-level governance for climate action and the guiding theme: Strengthing sub-national governments to act on climate change and develop stronger mitigation capacities.

Hosting Governor Kivuta Kibwana had already started preparations for the forum.

Delegates had been asked to pay Ksh20,000 to register with an exhibition booth costing ksh50,000.

The move comes weeks after the government banned social gatherings and any form of meetings in the country as part of the measures to contain the spread of the contagious disease in the country.

As of Tuesday, April 7, COVID-19 had claimed six lives and infected 172 people. Seven have, however, recovered.

14 counties out of 47 have confirmed cases of COVID-19. This includes Nairobi (7), Mombasa (2), Machakos (1), Kisii (1), Kiambu (1) and Mandera (2).

