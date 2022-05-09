Governors Alfred Mutua, Amason Kingi-led Parties Set to Join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) parties have reportedly bolted out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party.

MCC and PAA, led by Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) respectively, are set to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance this morning.

Kenya Kwanza co-principal Moses Wetangula, while confirming the latest political development, welcomed the party bosses to the alliance which supports Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The Bungoma Senator said the duo’s entry brings in additional energy to the nascent coalition ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” the Ford Kenya leader tweeted.

Both Mutua and Kingi have been protesting exclusion from the Azimio coalition led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and presidential candidate Raila Odinga of the ODM party.

Mutua said on Friday that MCC has been denied a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement signed on April 2.

He threatened to move to court in a bid to compel the Political Parties Registrar to furnish his party with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition agreement.

The resolutions to move to court were reached during the party’s Governing Council meeting held earlier today.

While expressing fears that the document could have been altered, the Machakos governor said the party will give its supporters the way forward on Monday next week.

“MCC party has in today’s Governing Council meeting decided to go to court & demand to get the document so as to see what changes have been made, if any. It’s unfortunate that we’re in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what’s their automatic right,” Mutua said on Friday.

Mutua is set to host a press conference on Monday from 9am.

