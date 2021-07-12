in NEWS, POLITICS

Chaos Erupt As Governor Wangamati, Wetangula Supporters Clash In Burial

Webuye burial
A burial in Webuye turns chaotic as supporters from Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Senator Moses Wetangula clash (Image/Courtesy)

A burial in Webuye East turned chaotic yesterday after supporters of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Senator Moses Wetangula clashed.

Reports indicate that following the drama, the burial of  Mama Selina Soita, mother to former councilor Patroba Soita was forced to end prematurely.

For instance, it is reported that MCAs allied to Governor Wangamati accused those pledging allegiance to Wetangula of sabotage.

Hell broke loose when Sitikho MCA Grace Sundukwa, who is said to be sabotaging the Governor’s administration took the microphone to address mourners.

Sundukwa called out MCAs allied to the governor for misleading him.

Further, she faulted the MCAs who were cheerleading the governor instead of calling out the wrongs and corruption in his administration.

“Governor,  these MCAs following you aren’t telling you the truth. They are misleading you. They should be committed to affairs in their respective wards as mandated by voters,” the charged Ford Kenya MCA said.

It was then that the MCAs and leaders present started shouting at each other before turning into a scuffle.

The burial ended prematurely with leaders and mourners scanting for safety.

