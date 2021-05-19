Governor Waiguru Slams Activist Boniface Mwangi Over “Sleepover” Slur

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has slammed activist Boniface Mwangi over the “sleepover” slur he made yesterday.

Yesterday, Mwangi faulted the people of Kirinyaga county for voting Waiguru as governor alluding that so far, no development has been brought forth.

He further urged the Kirinyaga people to vote wisely come 2022.

“The people of Kirinyaga who voted for someone because they assumed the president will be coming for sleepovers, how are you this morning? Has a single sleepover happened? Has that brought development to Kirinyaga County? I hope you vote wisely in 2022,” Mwangi wrote.

The people of Kirinyaga who voted for someone because they assumed the president will becoming for sleepovers, how are you this morning? Has a single sleepover happened? Has that brought development to Kirinyaga County? I hope you vote wisely in 2022. — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 18, 2021

Read: Museveni Grooming Son For Power – Boniface Mwangi Says After Touring Uganda Ahead Of Polls

In her rejoinder, Waiguru cautioned Mwangi to refrain from insulting the people of Kirinyaga and attached some of the development projects that have been accomplished under her governance.

“I usually don’t respond to non-sensical posts. Don’t try to use me to get your next tranche of funding! DO NOT insult the people of Kirinyaga.. they voted for development that they can now see. So WACHA USHENZI Respect us & our families!” Governor Waiguru wrote.

I usually don’t respond to non sensical posts. @bonifacemwangi don’t try to use me to get your next tranche of funding! DO NOT insult the people of Kirinyaga.. they voted for development that they can now see. So WACHA USHENZI Respect us & our families! Behold #KiririnyagaRising pic.twitter.com/xC50pUfHgx — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) May 18, 2021

In the recent awards by Mizani Africa, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was ranked the best governor overall in the country.

Read Also: Activist Boniface Mwangi Stunts In New Acts, Goes After Foreign Ambassador For Driving On Wrong Side

The report which relied on the opinion of 47,000 Kenyan voters awarded Njuki 79.7 percent, followed by Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru at 79.4 percent.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was ranked third with 79 percent, followed by Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho who scored 78.9.

Among the Members of Parliament, Thika Town MP Jungle Wainaina and his Westlands counterpart Tim Wanyonyi topped the list with a tie of 65.9 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu