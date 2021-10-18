Governor Waiguru, PS Kibicho Clash Over Mashujaa Day Plan

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have clashed over the Mashujaa Day plan set for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Kirinyaga County.

Earlier, Governor Waiguru has stated that she would boycott the function claiming that she was being sidelined in the preparations.

“I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one running the show.” Waguru said.

The County Boss intimated that she had been left out despite being the host for the event that will take place at Wanguru Stadium.

Addressing the same, Kibicho has warned the Governor to stop bringing politics into events of National interest. For instance, the PS says all leaders were asked to nominate five people they wanted to take part in the preparations and were all included.

“We even have a WhatsApp group forum where we exchange views on the preparation of the fete where the county is represented by ten officials. The issue of sidelining the governor should not arise,” Kibicho stated

Last week, Kibicho said there were plans to cause tension in the region ahead of the celebrations as he issued a warning that violence would not be tolerated.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will not be held at the local level over the Covid-19 pandemic. There will only be one event, held in Kirinyaga County.

“Covid is still here with us, and in a bid to reduce the infection rate, we have to adhere to all government protocols. As a result, a majority of Kenyans will follow the live proceedings through various broadcast mediums from the comfort of their homes,” the Interior Ministry said through a statement.

